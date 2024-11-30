Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $869,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 118.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 35,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after buying an additional 30,693 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.29.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $327.24 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.60 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.35.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.