Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 157.5% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after purchasing an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $166,937,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $466.21 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $469.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $413.25 and a 200-day moving average of $388.48.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DE. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.41.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

