Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $113.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. This trade represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 123.5% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,736,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

AEIS stock opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

