Aergo Reaches Market Cap of $68.33 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Aergo has a market cap of $68.33 million and $11.10 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aergo has traded up 17% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96,330.46 or 0.99790395 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96,201.27 or 0.99656564 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,666,664 coins. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo.
Buying and Selling Aergo
