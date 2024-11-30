AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 424.8% from the October 31st total of 270,600 shares. Currently, 53.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance
UAVS stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.56. 10,594,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,264. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $139.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 102,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $256,484.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5.02. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
