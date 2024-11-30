Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 104,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Akanda Price Performance
Akanda stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37.
About Akanda
