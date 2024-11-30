Albion VCT (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Albion VCT (LON:AAVC – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.50). 6,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 70,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.51).

Albion VCT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.47 million, a PE ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.92.

Albion VCT Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in information technology, healthcare technology, environmental sector and fintech sector related companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking, and agriculture.

