Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Up 23.8% in November

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the October 31st total of 864,300 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

AOSL traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.42.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

