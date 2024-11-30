Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Update

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
Alvotech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ALVOW remained flat at $2.72 on Friday. 2,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,290. Alvotech has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94.
Alvotech Company Profile
