AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
AMB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of AMFC stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. AMB Financial has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $21.30.
About AMB Financial
