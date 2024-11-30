ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 4200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ams-OSRAM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $575.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.24.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

