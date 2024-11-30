Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $45.20

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,860,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after purchasing an additional 280,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 103,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

