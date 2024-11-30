Analysts Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $45.20

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.
GMAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S
Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $32.88.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genmab A/S
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.