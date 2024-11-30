Anavex Life Sciences’ (AVXL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 25th.
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Up 4.8 %
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 386,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 54,034 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile
Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.
