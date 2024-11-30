Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
