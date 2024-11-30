Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $16.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

