ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,479 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises 0.7% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ANSYS worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,160,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in ANSYS by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 603,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in ANSYS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 518,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,299,000 after buying an additional 16,462 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $351.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.81 and a 52-week high of $364.31.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,404.30. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

