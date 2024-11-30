Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells $494,292.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
AON Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AON stock opened at $391.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.
AON Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.
AON Company Profile
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
