Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells $494,292.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AON Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AON stock opened at $391.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1,162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

