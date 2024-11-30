Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Down 32.3% in November

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Trading Up 71.6 %
Aoxing Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile
