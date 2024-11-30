Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $7.17 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 83.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00047067 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00008893 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

