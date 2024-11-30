Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Short Interest Update

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 611,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.15 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Applied DNA Sciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

