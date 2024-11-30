Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 21.2% during the second quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $179.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

