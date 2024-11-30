Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

