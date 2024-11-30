Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $70.32 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

