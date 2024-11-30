Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $244.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.55.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

