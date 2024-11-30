Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $605.07 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $455.41 and a 12-month high of $606.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

