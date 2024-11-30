Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Short Interest Update

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armlogi stock. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

NASDAQ:BTOC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,097. The company has a market capitalization of $243.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.00. Armlogi has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00.

Armlogi ( NASDAQ:BTOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.29 million during the quarter. Armlogi had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.02%.

Armlogi Holding Corp. is a warehousing and logistics service provider which offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment. Armlogi Holding Corp. is based in WALNUT, CA.

