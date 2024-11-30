ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Up 76.8% in November

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 76.8% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
ArrowMark Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of ArrowMark Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 3,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,887. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $21.67.
ArrowMark Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%.
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
