Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in November

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,832,100 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,664.2 days.
Asahi Group Stock Performance
Asahi Group stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33.
About Asahi Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.