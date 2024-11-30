Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.81) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.77), with a volume of 349494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.77).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £436.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 281.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 279.97.
About Ashoka India Equity Investment
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
