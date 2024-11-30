ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Cut to $767.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $815.00 to $767.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $686.61 on Friday. ASML has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $270.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $732.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $865.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

