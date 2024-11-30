Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHA. BTIG Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 126.0% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,979 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 0.3 %

ATHA traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 242,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,542. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

