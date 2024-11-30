Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the October 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATHA. BTIG Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw cut Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
ATHA traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 242,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,542. Athira Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Athira Pharma will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.
