ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ATIF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATIF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of -0.36. ATIF has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About ATIF
