Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

