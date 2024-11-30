Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1,185.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,887.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

Xylem stock opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.67 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

