Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 164.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

