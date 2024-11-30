AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AvePoint Stock Down 2.2 %

AVPTW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 24,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,905. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

