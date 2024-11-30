Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Moderate Buy at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get Aviva alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aviva

Aviva Price Performance

Aviva Company Profile

AVVIY opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.