Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Raised to Moderate Buy at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aviva to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aviva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
