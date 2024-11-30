AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $34.93 on Friday. AXA has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AXA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

