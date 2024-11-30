B2Gold Corp. (BTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $423,329. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. Scotiabank lowered B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.66.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

