B2Gold Corp. (BTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
B2Gold Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.84.
Insider Activity at B2Gold
In related news, Senior Officer Ninette Krohnert sold 16,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$66,479.25. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $423,329. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Read More
