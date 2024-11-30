Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in November

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.2 days.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance
Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.
About Badger Infrastructure Solutions
