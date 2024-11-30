Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Short Interest Up 25.9% in November

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 99,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 209.2 days.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

