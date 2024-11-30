Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,039 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $116.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day moving average is $109.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.91%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

