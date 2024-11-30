Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,347 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VEU opened at $59.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

