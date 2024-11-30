Bank of Montreal Can Has $27.11 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $27,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 542.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 15,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 39.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. The trade was a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

