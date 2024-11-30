Bank of Montreal Can Sells 465,165 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,165 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $28,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after buying an additional 1,272,370 shares during the last quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP grew its position in E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after buying an additional 531,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 349,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in E2open Parent by 41.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,018,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 297,898 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

ETWO stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

