Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin Sells 2,500 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total transaction of C$61,215.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Poupak Bahamin bought 5,778 shares of Barrick Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$144,645.87.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$24.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.20. The stock has a market cap of C$42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.65 and a 52-week high of C$29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABX. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.14.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

