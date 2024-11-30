Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.62 billion for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.