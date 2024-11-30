Belrium (BEL) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6,892.19 Billion

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belrium token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000712 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

