Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 41.8% in November

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the October 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,274. Benitec Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,763 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

