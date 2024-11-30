BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $14,225.60 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $14,225.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,596.80. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

BLFS stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 200,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,973. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

