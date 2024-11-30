BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 17,604 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $352,960.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,062.10. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,899. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,208,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,592,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 92,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 1.88. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

