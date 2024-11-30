BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

BERI opened at GBX 121 ($1.54) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £147.73 million, a PE ratio of 672.22 and a beta of 0.98. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 127 ($1.62).

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

