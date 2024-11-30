BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.13 (LON:BERI)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance
BERI opened at GBX 121 ($1.54) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £147.73 million, a PE ratio of 672.22 and a beta of 0.98. BlackRock Energy and Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 127 ($1.62).
About BlackRock Energy and Resources
